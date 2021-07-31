Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%.
NYSE ACI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 990,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,948. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.
