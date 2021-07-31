Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 990,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,948. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

