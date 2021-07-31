Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AKU opened at $3.15 on Friday. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.13 million and a PE ratio of 315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Akumin by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

