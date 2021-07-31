Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Akita Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$6.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23.

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.00 million.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.