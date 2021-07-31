Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of -0.21. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJINY. Mizuho raised Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

