Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EADSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock remained flat at $$34.35 on Friday. 132,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.