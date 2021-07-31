Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. 450,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,799. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

