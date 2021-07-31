Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACDVF. CIBC raised their price target on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

ACDVF stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 302.56% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The business had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

