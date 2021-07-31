Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

