Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

