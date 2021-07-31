AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,371 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMPX. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth $7,316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 691.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 570,338 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,229 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

NYSE IMPX opened at $9.74 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX).

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.