Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,558 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $114.77 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

