Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.11 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06.

