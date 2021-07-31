Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

BG stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

