Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 17,609 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $978,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

