Advisor Partners LLC Sells 684 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

