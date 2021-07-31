Advisor Partners LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in ORIX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:IX opened at $87.91 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.