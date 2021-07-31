Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $329.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

