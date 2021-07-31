Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 89.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in V.F. by 126.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

