Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

