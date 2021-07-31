Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

