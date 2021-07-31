Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02), Zacks reports.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$4.69. 925,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,469. The stock has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a PE ratio of -49.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.