AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 493,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,881. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.