Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 412,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.45. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.41.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.