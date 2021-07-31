Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 412,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.45. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

