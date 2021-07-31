Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

