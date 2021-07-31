Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ADXN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

