Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.40. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 908 shares.

ABOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

