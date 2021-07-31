ACK Asset Management LLC Sells 335,929 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

ACK Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 335,929 shares during the quarter. Lydall comprises approximately 1.2% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Lydall worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lydall by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. 172,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,770. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

