Acerinox’s (ANIOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acerinox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

ANIOY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

