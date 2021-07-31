Acerinox’s (ANIOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acerinox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.
ANIOY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.
Acerinox Company Profile
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
