AceD Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,961.49 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. AceD has a total market capitalization of $69,961.49 and $361.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

