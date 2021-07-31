ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 510,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $853.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

