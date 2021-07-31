ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.75. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,968 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

