ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.90 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.41.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 510,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,752. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.