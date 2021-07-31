Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 636,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,009. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

