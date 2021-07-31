Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.13

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Aberforth Split Level Trust’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aberforth Split Level Trust stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 86.60 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market cap of £164.76 million and a PE ratio of -30.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.44. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21).
Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile
