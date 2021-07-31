Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.13

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Aberforth Split Level Trust’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberforth Split Level Trust stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 86.60 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market cap of £164.76 million and a PE ratio of -30.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.44. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21).

Get Aberforth Split Level Trust alerts:

Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.