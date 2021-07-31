AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

