A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. 1,110,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,156. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.