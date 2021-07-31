962 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Schlumberger by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 695,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 176,037 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.01.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.