9,483 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.62 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.