8,279 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.83. 2,381,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

