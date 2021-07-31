$794.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report $794.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.70 million and the lowest is $786.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.18. 269,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

