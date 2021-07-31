77,678 Shares in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

