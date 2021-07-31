723 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,160,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

