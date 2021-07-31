71,686 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $133,157,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

NYSE:WFG opened at $71.67 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

