$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report $7.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $161.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.