$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report $7.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $161.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.