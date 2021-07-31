586 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

VGT stock opened at $412.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $288.13 and a 1 year high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

