$54.27 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $54.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.03 million and the highest is $55.10 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $217.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $236.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 7.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 102,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,293. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

