50,000 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,123. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

