5,000 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

