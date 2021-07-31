$48.53 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post sales of $48.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $306.36 million, with estimates ranging from $204.34 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

CHPT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,036. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $5,869,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $342,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

