$457.97 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $457.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.60 million to $459.34 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $426.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 50.04%.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.77. 150,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.67. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.